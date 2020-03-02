

News at a Glance



Sanwo-Olu Commissions UBA Business Office at New Ultra-Modern Afriland Towers The Octopus News - The United Bank for Africa (UBA) last Friday, officially added a new touch point to its network. UBA operates in 20 African countries and in the United Kingdom, the USA and France. The new branch in Afriland towers on the Lagos Island was commissioned ...



News Credibility Score: 1%



