Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Construction Of Regional Road In Eti-Osa
The Next Edition  - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has flagged off the construction of the long-awaited Regional Road in Lekki region, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State. The regional road is a critical infrastructure proposed in the Lekki-Epe master plan aimed at ...

5 hours ago
1 Ondo denies funding Akeredolu’s wife’s NGO - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
2 Tinubu not my man, we have our differences – El-Rufai - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
3 UNIBEN Undergraduate Raped, Killed While Reading Inside Church, Friends, Others Demand Justice - Fresh News, 2 hours ago
4 ‘Adhere strictly to rules of partial relaxation on religious activities or risk closure’ - Champion Newspapers, 2 hours ago
5 Coronavirus: NCDC told to take COVID-19 patients to churches - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
6 Lawan, Omo-Agege console Buhari over loss of nephew - News Diary Online, 2 hours ago
7 See Nigerians Mixed Reactions As Lagos Records 378 New Cases of Coronavirus - GQ Buzz, 2 hours ago
8 Bianca Ojukwu Builds Memorial For Bruce Mayrock Who Set Himself Ablaze at UN Building - Sleek Gist, 2 hours ago
9 Ajimobi’s aide defects to PDP - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
10 Nasarawa CAN chairman regains freedom - ESUT Parrot, 2 hours ago
