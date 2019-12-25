

News at a Glance



Sanwo-Olu declares free bus ride on Christmas for commuters Vanguard News - By Olasunkanmi Akoni Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared free bus ride for commuters in Lagos on Christmas Day. Mr Kolawole Ojelabi Assistant Director, Corporate Communication, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



