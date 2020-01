News at a Glance



Sanwo-Olu lauds Munachi, 12yr-old author of 3 books Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Sanwo-Olu lauds Munachi, 12yr-old author of 3 books Child prodigy and 12-year-old author, Munachi Mbonu, a student of Atlantic Hall, Lagos, has received accolades on the publication of her third book titled ‘Father’s Will’. ‘Father’s ...



News Credibility Score: 95%