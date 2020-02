News at a Glance



Saraki Diverted N1bn From Kwara, N100m Monthly-EFCC The Tide - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday alleged that a former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, diverted not less than N10billion belonging to Kwara State. It told the Federal High Court in Lagos that Saraki diverted the sum in ...



News Credibility Score: 1%