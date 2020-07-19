Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Saraki, Others Celebrate Peter Obi on Birthday
News photo NPO Reports  - Saraki, Others Celebrate Peter Obi on Birthday

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Post COVID-19: We should focus on how to grow economy, create jobs – Peter Obi The Citizen:
As he marks his 59th birthday today, former governor of Anambra State and ex-vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has given a roadmap for the country to overcome effect of coronavirus pandemic.
Magu: Fighting corruption, not an economic policy – Peter Obi Velox News:
A former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said it is a waste of time to fight corruption as an economic policy.


   More Picks
1 Magu’s fall: Saraki bounces back, recovers houses forfeited to EFCC - National Daily, 56 mins ago
2 Caught in the act! Kenyan senator heading Coronavirus committee, Johnson Sakaja, caught drinking in a bar - Page One, 58 mins ago
3 Just In! AG NDDC managing director collapses during hearing - Ladun Liadi Blog, 1 hour ago
4 Group sues Sowore, others, demands N2bn damages over libelous publication against Malami - NNN, 1 hour ago
5 Formula-One grid girl left in a coma after going blind in one eye and suffering kidney failure - Velox News, 2 hours ago
6 Nigeria's lost generation needs free educational data now, not in 2025 - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 Eid-El-Kabir: Islamic Supreme Council tells Muslims when to expect new moon - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
8 MAGU PROBE: We expect positive surprises from panel ― Lawyer Shittu - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
9 Vodacom Financial Services Partners Alipay to Create a new Easy-to-use Super app - Innovation Village, 3 hours ago
10 Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python) - Slayminded, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info