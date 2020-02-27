Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Saraki diverted N10bn from Kwara’s coffer, EFCC tells court
The Paradigm  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has told the Federal High Court in Lagos how former Governor of Kwara State, Dr. Bukola Saraki allegedly diverted N10 billion from the state’s coffer and used part of the proceeds to build the two ...

4 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Burna Boy – Odogwu - Am on Point TV, 2 hours ago
2 STATE OF THE NATION: Nigeria on the brink — Eminent Nigerians - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 Dangote backs Buhari on border closure - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Boko Haram targeting Christians to trigger religious war — Lai Mohammed - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 Ighalo dedicates first Man United goal to late Sister, Mary - Brila, 2 hours ago
6 Ighalo dedicates first United goal against Club Brugge to late sister - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
7 Boko Haram attacking Christians to stir religious war- Lai Mohammed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Fraud: How woman lost N13,400,000 to friend of 31 years - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Latest developments worldwide - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
10 Syria war: 22 Turkish troops killed in airstrike in Idlib - News Breakers, 3 hours ago
