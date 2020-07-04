Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Saraki slams APC for linking him to Hushpuppi
Within Nigeria  - Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has described as “irresponsible and cheap politics” the statement credited to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in which it tried to link him with a cybercrime suspect, Ramon Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi, who ...

2 days ago
 Additional Sources

