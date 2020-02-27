Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Saudi Arabia bans pilgrims from holy sites over virus as Iran deaths jump
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online Saudi Arabia bans pilgrims from holy sites over virus as Iran deaths jump Saudia Arabia on Thursday banned pilgrims from visiting Islam’s holiest sites to try to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus as the number of deaths ...

6 hours ago
1 Reps query FIRS over audited accounts - Ripples Nigeria, 57 mins ago
2 Latest Worldwide Cases Of Coronavirus (Infographic) - Nigeria Newspaper, 1 hour ago
3 FG ‘doing nothing’ to prevent spread of Coronavirus - Senate raises alarm - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
4 40 percent of child deaths recorded in Nigeria’s North West – UNICEF - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 APC crisis: Police avert clash between anti, pro-Oshiomhole supporters - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
6 Police take over APC secretariat, as pro, anti-Oshiomhole protesters clash - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
7 Iyanya Has Been Granted N20M Bail Over Car Theft Allegation - Blue Ink, 2 hours ago
8 Insecurity: Kano govt to recruit 2,200 constabulary personnel for community policing - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
9 Nigeria still vulnerable to coronavirus – Sanwo-Olu - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
10 Glo’s golden laugh at LAIF Awards - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
