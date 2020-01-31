Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Save the Children Nigeria Job Recruitment (5 Positions)
Slayminded  - Save the Children is the leading independent organization for children in need, with programs in over 120 countries. We save children’s lives. We fight for their rights. We help them fulfil their potential.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 LASTMA official hangs self on Lagos billboard, dies - Naija Ray, 52 mins ago
2 Edo APC chieftain’s Benin home allegedly bombed as party receives PDP defectors - Today, 1 hour ago
3 Ganiyu Adams says those opposed to Amotekun will be struck down by ancestral gods - Nigerian Watch, 1 hour ago
4 Container-laden truck falls in Lagos, kills woman - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 Container-laden truck falls in Lagos, kills woman ― LASEMA - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
6 Relationships: Mistakes that lead to breakups - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
7 EFCC Subjected me to Traumatizing Interrogations ―Shehu Sani - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
8 She Promised To Show Me The Power Of A Woman – LASEMA Boss Says As He Drags Ex-Lover To Court Over N45m Property - GQ Buzz, 2 hours ago
9 Ex-minister Allawi says named as Iraq's new PM - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
10 LASTMA official commits suicide - Polis Online, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info