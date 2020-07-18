Post News
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
The Nation
3
Sahara Reporters
4
Channels Television
5
This Day
6
Leadership
7
Financial Watch
8
Linda Ikeji Blog
9
Daily Times
10
Complete Sports
11
The Guardian
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Daily Independent
15
Nairaland Forum
News at a Glance
Saying yes to you is the best decision i’ve taken in a while -Lizzy Anjorin confirms wedding speculations (Photos)
The Info NG
- Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has confirmed the wedding photos of herself and husband circulating the internet.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Gboah:
Newly wed actress and businesswoman, Lizzy Anjorin's husband exchanges letters with her in form of a plane and house.The new bride stepped out to wore her husband cap at their Nikkah.See photos below...
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin is still all over the place about her wedding and in a more recent post, she is giving highlights from their 14 years story of love and loyalty.
Afrobeats Global:
Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has confirmed that saying Yes to the man of her life has been the best decision. The actress had a dazzling traditional wedding service which will be followed by a white wedding.
NPO Reports:
Actress Lizzy Anjorin Ties the Knots
Wotzup NG:
Nollywood actress, Seyi Edun was at the wedding of Lizzy Anjorin yesterday in Lagos. The actress cum business woman, Lizzy Anjorin got married to her lover of 14 years yesterday.
Digest Naija:
Congratulations are in order for newly wed actress cum business woman, Lizzy Anjorin who got married to her lover of 14 years yesterday with actress Seyi Edun by her side as her Chiefbridesmaid. It will be recalled that we brought you some first photos ...
Naija on Point:
READ ALSO: Regina Daniels Brother, Samuel Daniels Goes Haywire, Blasts An IG User Who Asked Him This Question About His Sister (Photo) Her union with her lover who she has loved for the past 14 years was epic as she appeared in a beautiful outfit that ...
1st for Credible News:
Liz Anjorin has taken to social media to confirm that she has tied the knot. Earlier, 1st News reported that the Nollywood actress and businesswoman organized a lowkey wedding ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria. No celebrity was present at the event.
More Picks
1
"I Wished My Mum Was Here" Lizzy Anjorin In Serious Tears As She Kneel Down To Thank Her Husband. (Photos) -
Gboah,
1 hour ago
2
VIDEO: MceeDon – “The Best” « tooXclusive -
Slayminded,
1 hour ago
3
Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant -
Sahara Reporters,
2 hours ago
4
See The Multi-Millionaire Wedding Dress With Long Tail Lizzy Anjorin Made Herself And Rock That Got Nigerians Talking. (Photos) -
Gboah,
2 hours ago
5
Video: Save us from illegal eviction, automobile technicians cry out to govt -
Vanguard News,
3 hours ago
6
NDDC: Ondo Youth dissociates from planned protest against Reps Committee Chair -
Nigerian Tribune,
3 hours ago
7
Arotile: Group Urges Youths Not To Be Discouraged By Death Of NAF Pilot -
Leadership,
4 hours ago
8
Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Chibok, Kill Three Farmers -
Sahara Reporters,
4 hours ago
9
Army officers, other perpetrators of Shia massacre risk death penalty, life jail— CSOs -
The Eagle Online,
3 hours ago
10
Abia APC disassociates from suit against Buhari, Buni APC caretaker committee -
The Nation,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...