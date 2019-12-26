

Scavenger Arraigned For Stealing Christmas Decorations News Break - The police, on Friday, arraigned a 45-year-old scavenger, Kamorudeen Salau, before an Iwo Road Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan for allegedly stealing Christmas decoration materials recently erected by the Oyo State Government. Salau, whose address was not ...



