Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


School Feeding: FG Pays Food Suppliers In 33 States
The Tide  - The Federal Government yesterday said it had paid suppliers of foodstuff and cooks in 33 participating states under the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 1%


   More Picks
1 Tinubu Hasn't Done One Percent Of What I Did For Buhari - Buba Galadima - Titope Blog, 37 mins ago
2 Obasanjo Gets Nigeria’s Debt Figures Wrong - Titope Blog, 49 mins ago
3 Jonathan Visits Soldier Injured During Gunmen’s Attack On His Residence (Photo) - Titope Blog, 50 mins ago
4 Hillarious Throwback Photos Of Naira Marley - Naija Choice, 50 mins ago
5 Rudeboy’s “Reason With Me” Becomes 2019 Most Viewed African Video On Youtube - Blue Ink, 1 hour ago
6 2 killed in livestreamed Texas Church shooting - Olisa TV, 2 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Reorganise Security Chiefs, NCEF Challenges Buhari - The Tide, 2 hours ago
8 NDDC ‘abandoned’ $70 million in bank for 13 years – Akpabio - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
9 Let’s Spend N37bn On Schools And Hospitals: Akin Alabi - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
10 How Nigeria fared in surveillance, prevention, control of seven priority diseases in 2019 - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info