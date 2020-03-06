Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Scourge of Fulani herdersmen attacks
The Breaking Times  - After what seemed like a lull in their killing rampage, Fulani herdsmen struck again recently in Delta State, specifically, in Uwheru community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, killing about eight people.

