News at a Glance



Scramble for new NDDC Board: Buhari puts oil states in suspense Vanguard News - By Emma Amaize, Editor, NDV PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari’s decision, last month, to reconstitute the Governing Board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has thrown up a fresh lobby for Chairman and Managing Director of the Commission with some ...



News Credibility Score: 95%