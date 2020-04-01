

News at a Glance



Seat At Home Nigerians With Electricity At This Time..Gbajabiamila Tells Discos CKN Nigeria - The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday met with the Minister of Power, Mr. Sale Mamman and the management of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission over a viral video by Nollywood actress, Ada ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



