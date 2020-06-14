Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Security: North at the mercy of armed gangs ― Northern elders
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online Security: North at the mercy of armed gangs ― Northern elders The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has observed that the North is at the mercy of armed gangs who roam towns and villages at will and cause havoc to the unarmed and helpless ...

1 Nigerian govt reveals new study to treat coronavirus patients - Black Berry Babes, 45 mins ago
2 “Irritant Featherweights” – Presidency replies Northern Elders Forum for attacking Buhari - Politics Nigeria, 45 mins ago
3 LASG seals 56 illegal structures in Ikoyi, Banana Island - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Reps committee urges contractor to deliver quality job - Velox News, 2 hours ago
5 Ekiti collapsed bridge: Reps committee urges contractor to deliver quality job - NNN, 2 hours ago
6 I’ll make known my next political move after meeting Buhari ― Obaseki - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
7 FG seals venue of Naira Marley's concert - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
8 Borno: UN condemns Boko Haram killings, attack on aid workers, facility - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
9 Police confirm 3 killed in suspected herdsmen attack in Benue - NNN, 3 hours ago
10 Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies at 34 - The Info NG, 3 hours ago
