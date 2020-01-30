Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Security: Reps task Buhari to show sincerity, commitment
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online Security: Reps task Buhari to show sincerity, commitment The House of Representatives on Thursday underscored the need for President Muhammadu Buhari to show sincerity and commitment in dealing with issues bothering on the security of ...

7 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Aso Villa Officials Stop Court Bailiff From Serving #Buhari’s Daughter Over SIM Card Case - Nija Eye, 1 hour ago
2 Coronavirus: Regime will not stop Nigerians from travelling to China – Lai Mohammed - The Breaking Times, 1 hour ago
3 Nigerian Embassy In China Still Lists Jonathan As President On Website Five Years After His Tenure - News Break, 2 hours ago
4 Insecurity: Buhari must bring in fresh hands ―Tanko Yakassi - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 Man, 18 docked for allegedly raping 70-year-old grandmother - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
6 Uphold ethics of legal profession, Falana urges young lawyers - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
7 Edo 2020: Scores injured as Idahagbon is attacked - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
8 Rerun Polls: INEC Rejects Results In Akwa Ibom Due To Violence, PDP Wins In Imo - The Trent, 3 hours ago
9 Court reinstates 8 permanent secretaries sacked by Gov. Wike - Pulse Nigeria, 3 hours ago
10 Falana urges young lawyers to uphold ethics of legal profession - Pulse Nigeria, 3 hours ago
