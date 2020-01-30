Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Security has been upgraded around Kaduna train station – Kaduna govt.
News photo Vanguard News  - The Kaduna State Government has assured residents that security has been upgraded in and around  Rigasa train station in Kaduna, following recent attacks by kidnappers within the area.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Twitter users react after Nigerian man asks if it's right or wrong for a woman to sack a maid because she fears she will seduce her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Jonathan: So many Nigerians becoming victims of insecurity - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 'I killed my girlfriend because she left me for wealthy men after my money got finished' - Arrested suspect - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Entrepreneurial Advertising: The Future Of Marketing - Adola, 2 hours ago
5 Man accused of killing his missing wife 'dies in hospital two days after suicide attempt' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 U.S. Says Some Troops To Stay In Africa Amid Moves By Russia, China - Nigeria Sun, 2 hours ago
7 Australia fires: State of emergency declared for Canberra region - NAN, 2 hours ago
8 Brexit Day: What to know when U.K. leaves EU - NAN, 2 hours ago
9 UNICAL suspends 200-level student caught smoking marijuana on campus - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Lai Muhammed says he’s not aware of social media bill despite public outcry - Pulse Nigeria, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info