Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Security operatives nab Kaduna cleric for allegedly raping minor for five years
News photo The Citizen  - A Kaduna-based cleric, Joseph Alhassan, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl for five years.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Pastor arrested raping minor for five years in Kaduna Top Naija:
A Kaduna-based cleric, identified as Joseph Alhassan, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl consecutively for a period of five years, TopNaija reports.
Shocking Story Of Cleric Who Allegedly R*ped A Minor For Five Years In Kaduna Naija on Point:
Alhassan was arrested at his residence on Abdulrahman Road, Shagari Low Cost, Barnawa Kaduna, by officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. File photo A Kaduna-based cleric, Joseph Alhassan, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16- ...
Shocking Story Of Cleric Who Allegedly R*ped A Minor For Five Years In Kaduna Xquisite360 Blog:
Xquisite 360 Blog Shocking Story Of Cleric Who Allegedly Rped A Minor For Five Years In Kaduna Alhassan was arrested at his residence on Abdulrahman Road, Shagari Low Cost, Barnawa Kaduna, by officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.


   More Picks
1 Makinde’s Deputy, Commissioners barred from attending Ajimobi’s Fidaus prayer - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
2 2023: I am no mischief maker, Atiku will return to APC- Bamgbose insists - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
3 President Buhari is an ‘accidental president’ ‘ – Fasyose - News Wire NGR, 3 hours ago
4 American rapper, Kanye West Officially Announce to run for the 2020 presidential race - Linda Vees Blog, 3 hours ago
5 NNPC names Ewubare’s replacement, appoints, redeploys five others - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 SON raises alarm over imported fake engine oil - Energy Mix Report, 4 hours ago
7 ‘I’ll play until I’m 43’ - The Dabigal Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Jigawa PDP crises deepen as faction rejects 135 local govt caretaker appointments - Velox News, 4 hours ago
9 Experts say tackling of Nigeria’s gas bottlenecks imperative for economic gains - Energy Mix Report, 4 hours ago
10 Concerns mount over Nigeria’s delayed PIB fiscal framework - Energy Mix Report, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info