See Date BBnaija Season 5 Will Begin
News photo Tori News  - Organisers of Big Brother Naija reality show have revealed the date for the launch of the show.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

BBNaija Season 5 Begins July 19 Biz Watch Nigeria:
The 2020 season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show is now expected to commence on July 19. The organisers Continue reading Breaking: BBNaija Season 5 Begins July 19 at BizWatchNigeria.Ng.
BBNaija Season 5 Set To Begin On The 19th Of July KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) is set to return to our screen for the 5th time and the new season of the show will premier on the 15th of July. The organisers of the show shared the news on their social media platforms ...
The Genius Media:
#BBNaijaSeason5...The organiser of The much anticipated reality show MultiChoice (DSTV), has announced July 19 as the official date for #BBNaija Season 5.
BBNAIJA SEASON 5 SET TO BEGIN: JULY 5 IS KICKOFF DATE Abuja Reporters:
By David Royal DSTV has announced July 19 as the official premiere date for the season five of the much anticipated Big Brother Naija season 5. This was announced on the official twitter handle of the reality TV show.
See Date BBnaija Season 5 Will Begin Naija on Point:
BBNaija season 5   The much anticipated Big Brother Naija season 5, launches July 19, the organisers have revealed.   This was announced on the official twitter handle of the reality TV show.
#BBNaija Season 5 Starts July 19, #Ebuka React – #BBNaijaSeason5 iExclusive News:
BBNaijaSeason5…The organiser of The much anticipated reality show MultiChoice (DSTV), has announced July 19 as the official date for #BBNaija Season 5. This was announced on the official twitter handle of the reality TV show.
BBNaija 2020 season 5 premieres July 19 Wotzup NG:
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 5 starting date is one of the major questions frequently asked by the fans of the show. According to new details received, the show is to start in 19 July, 2020.
BBNaija 2020 to start July 19 Inside Mainland:
The organizers of the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija entertainment programme have announced the date for the commencement of the 2020 reality show.
BBNaija season five to begin on July 19 Kemi Filani Blog:
The BBNaija 2020 has been slated to begin on Juley 19, this is according to a post by DSTV on social media.


