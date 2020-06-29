Post News
|
Popular
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
The Guardian
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Nairaland Forum
11
Premium Times
12
Naija Loaded
13
Too Xclusive
14
Bella Naija
15
AIT
News at a Glance
See Date BBnaija Season 5 Will Begin in Nigeria
Nigeria Newspaper
- See Date BBnaija Season 5 Will Begin in Nigeria
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
The 5th Edition of the Big Brothe Naija reality TV show is set to start on Sunday 19th of July 2020 at 7:00PM (WAT). Details soon.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) is set to return to our screen for the 5th time and the new season of the show will premier on the 15th of July. The organisers of the show shared the news on their social media platforms ...
Champion Newspapers:
The much anticipated Big Brother Naija season 5, launches July 19. This was announced on the official twitter handle of the reality TV show.
News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time:
Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog BBNaija season five to begin in July – Check exact date The most popular reality TV show in Africa, The Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 5 will kick off on July 19, 2020.
Black Berry Babes:
DSTV has announced July 19 as the official premiere date for the season five of the much anticipated Big Brother Naija season 5.This was announced on the official twitter handle of the reality TV show.
Abuja Reporters:
By David Royal DSTV has announced July 19 as the official premiere date for the season five of the much anticipated Big Brother Naija season 5. This was announced on the official twitter handle of the reality TV show.
The Genius Media:
#BBNaijaSeason5...The organiser of The much anticipated reality show MultiChoice (DSTV), has announced July 19 as the official date for #BBNaija Season 5.
Wotzup NG:
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 5 starting date is one of the major questions frequently asked by the fans of the show. According to new details received, the show is to start in 19 July, 2020.
Okay.NG:
Multichoice Nigeria, organisers of Big Brother Naija, on Monday, announced that the season 5 edition of the reality TV show will start on July 19th, 2020. This announcement was made via the official Twitter handle of the BBNaija. Okay.ng recalls that ...
Osmek News:
Osmek NEWS BBNaija season five to begin in July – Check exact date The most popular reality TV show in Africa, The Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 5 will kick off on July 19, 2020.
FL Vibe:
BBNaija Season Five Premieres July 19 DSTV has announced July 19 as the official premiere date for the season five of the much anticipated Big Brother Naija season 5. This was announced on the official twitter handle...
iExclusive News:
BBNaijaSeason5…The organiser of The much anticipated reality show MultiChoice (DSTV), has announced July 19 as the official date for #BBNaija Season 5. This was announced on the official twitter handle of the reality TV show.
First Reports:
The most popular reality TV show in Africa, Big Brother Naija (BBBaiija) season 5 is set to start from July 19. This was announced on Monday by Multichoice, the organizers of the show via their social media pages.
Benco News:
MultiChoice, owners of DSTV and GOTV, has announced that the newest season of #BBNaija will...
More Picks
1
‘Tow the path of honour, resign honourably from office’ – PDP tells Akeredolu’s Deputy, Ajayi -
Ogene African,
3 hours ago
2
13 Year Old Girl Impregnated By 10 Year Old Boy Rushed To Hospital Due To Birth Complications -
Olajide TV,
3 hours ago
3
Hushpuppi A Baby Fraudster, The Daddies Of Fraud Are Presidents, Governors, Lawmakers And Ministers -Sowore -
Gidi Feed,
3 hours ago
4
Bola Tinubu’s Revelation -
Ofofo,
3 hours ago
5
DOPE or TRASH? Soccer Legend, Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off His New Hairstyle (See Photo) -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
6
Panic As Convoy Of Nigeria’s Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Kills Man In Katsina -
GQ Buzz,
5 hours ago
7
Davido Buys Imade Adeleke A Gift As She Graduates From Kindergarten To Nursery Class (photos) -
Online Nigeria,
6 hours ago
8
Toyin Abraham Bags Ambassadorial Deal With Real Estate Company (Photos) -
Naija Diary,
7 hours ago
9
Davido has not called me back, Jude Okoye lied about so many things, Cynthia Morgan -
Within Nigeria,
8 hours ago
10
India Bans Nearly 60 Chinese Apps, Including Popular Apps Such as TikTok and WeChat -
Innovation Village,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...