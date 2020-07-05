

News at a Glance



See Full List of Countries With Highest COVID-19 Deaths Naija News - The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a list of countries with the highest coronavirus (COVID-19) death cases in Africa. In the past 24 hours, Africa COVID-19 cases have risen to 461,203, 11,052 deaths recorded and 222,000 recoveries.



News Credibility Score: 21%



