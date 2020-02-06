Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

See Photos As NYSC Members Set To Wed After Meeting At NYSC Orientation Camp
Two strangers who met at NYSC orientation camp in Kano have found out that Love

1 day ago
Daily Times:
Two serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in Kano State, Mohammed Alhaji-Musa and Hauwa Yahaya-Bagudu are set to get married on Friday at the Nigerian Air force base Juma’at Mosque. The NYSC Coordinator in Kano, Malam Ladan Baba, ...
Naija Loaded:
Blueprint:
Gist Lovers:
