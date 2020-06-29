Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

See Photos of Robots Donated To UNILAG To Help Curb The Spread Of Covid19.
News photo Afrobeats Global  - Robots where donated today to the university of Lagos to help curb the spread of COVID19. The VC of the University of Lagos Prof Toyin Ogundipe has attracted the donation of robots to the university.

12 hours ago
COVID-19: Unilag gets robots for temperature, blood pressure checks, others Vanguard News:
In an effort to improve teaching, learning and safety in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Lagos on Monday took delivery of three robots for temperature and blood pressure checks and provision of other data.
AIICO Insurance donates face-masks to curb spread of COVID-19 Blueprint:
AIICO Insurance PLC has donated reusable facemasks to the Nigerian Red Cross, We Stand Foundation and the African Clean Up Initiative (ACI). These Non-Governmental Organizations are actively leading initiatives for public health and humanitarian causes ...
Am on Point TV:
The University of Lagos, popularly known as UNILAG which is a public research university in Lagos, Nigeria has acquired profiling Robots capable of detecting Covid-19 ...
Lagos told to adopt new strategies to curb spread of COVID-19 EnviroNews Nigeria:
Some residents have called on the Lagos State Government to adopt new strategies in managing and curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Lagos State Health Commissioner, Prof. Akinola Abayomi They said in separate interviews on Monday, June 29, ...


