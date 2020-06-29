Post News
Popular
Latest
Newspapers
User Posts
Advertise with Us
My Ad Cart
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies
Latest News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Latest News
Change My News Page
See Photos of Robots Donated To UNILAG To Help Curb The Spread Of Covid19.
Afrobeats Global
- Robots where donated today to the university of Lagos to help curb the spread of COVID19. The VC of the University of Lagos Prof Toyin Ogundipe has attracted the donation of robots to the university.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
In an effort to improve teaching, learning and safety in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Lagos on Monday took delivery of three robots for temperature and blood pressure checks and provision of other data.
Blueprint:
AIICO Insurance PLC has donated reusable facemasks to the Nigerian Red Cross, We Stand Foundation and the African Clean Up Initiative (ACI). These Non-Governmental Organizations are actively leading initiatives for public health and humanitarian causes ...
Am on Point TV:
The University of Lagos, popularly known as UNILAG which is a public research university in Lagos, Nigeria has acquired profiling Robots capable of detecting Covid-19 ...
EnviroNews Nigeria:
Some residents have called on the Lagos State Government to adopt new strategies in managing and curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Lagos State Health Commissioner, Prof. Akinola Abayomi They said in separate interviews on Monday, June 29, ...
