Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


See The First Set Of Pictures From BB Naija 2020 As Housemates Settle Down
News photo Naija News  - The 2020 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show kicked off on Sunday, 19th July with twenty housemates consisting of 10 males and 10 females.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

BBNaija 2020: Meet All The 20 Housemates For This Year’s Edition 360Nobs.com:
Big Brother Naija, 2020 kicked off tonight with the housemates battling for N85 million worth of prizes as announced earlier by the organizers.
Temitope Popoola Anchors Updates on NPO Reports’ BB Naija Season 5 NPO Reports:
Temitope Popoola Anchors Updates on NPO Reports’ BB Naija Season 5
Pictures: Meet latest #BBNaijalockdown housemates Online Nigeria:
<!– The Housemates –> Nengi with Ebuka By Jennifer Okundia The 2020 Season 5 Big Brother Naija show kick-started tonight, July 19, 2020, with 20 housemates selected into the house.


   More Picks
1 Roger Stone calls Black radio host ‘Negro’ in interview - Gistvile, 1 hour ago
2 Nigeria gets 903m euro EU aid - The Nation, 1 hour ago
3 New investments drop by 57% to $5.06b in first half - The Nation, 1 hour ago
4 Exit classes in the pandemic - The Nation, 1 hour ago
5 Rot at Federal Civil Service Club, Abuja - The Nation, 1 hour ago
6 Nigeria COVID-19 Case Update – 556 New Cases confirmed, 789 Deaths and 36107 Total Cases as of 19th July 2020 - The Info Stride, 2 hours ago
7 Moment #BBNaija housemate, Tochi mistakenly declared that ‘a guy is his spec’. (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
8 Costly cynicism - The Nation, 2 hours ago
9 Unclaimed dividends - The Nation, 2 hours ago
10 BBNaija 2020: Check Out the Breathtaking Interior of the ‘Lockdown’ House - EE Live, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info