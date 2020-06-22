Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


See The Funny Custome Ciara and Russell Wilson Wore On ESPY Red Carpet (photo)
News photo NNX  - Quarantine is looking like it has some perks as American singer and actress, Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson. The duo hit the ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award) red carpet in their robes.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Ciara and Russell Wilson Hit ESPY Red Carpet in Their Robes Olisa TV:
Quarantine is looking like it has some perks as Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson hit the ESPY (Excellence in…Read More
Ciara And Russell Wilson Wore Bathrobes For A Faux 2020 ESPY Awards Red Carpet Fashion Police Nigeria:
The 2020 ESPY Awards was not like the usual annual event.
Newzandar News:
As Rebel Wilson continues working toward her weight loss goal, she shared a new, full-body photo of herself after an intense workout on June 20. [...]


   More Picks
1 Woman, 23 Guys Paraded By Police Headquarters For Yahoo Yahoo - Olu Famous, 1 hour ago
2 Court grant unconditional release of CUPP Spokesman - People's Daily, 2 hours ago
3 APC Governors Back Ajimobi-Led NWC - - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
4 Heavily pregnant Nigerian woman cries out after she was trafficked to Lebanon and locked up in an office building - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Obaseki: From Fry Pan To Fire? Offered PDP N6 Billion For Ticket - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
6 8 revived companies generate 10, 000 jobs in Taraba – CEO - Blueprint, 10 hours ago
7 These Four Reality TV Shows Prove It’s Possible to Find True Love Anywhere - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 12 hours ago
8 Former Edo Speaker dumps APC - Politics Nigeria, 12 hours ago
9 Ize-Iyamu promises speedy reconciliation - Newzandar News, 13 hours ago
10 Sinach Celebrates Lookalike Mum On Her Birthday (Photos) - The Dabigal Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info