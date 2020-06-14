Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


See What Manager Setien Said After Barcelona Thrashed Mallorca 4 – 0
News photo Naija Loaded  - Quique Setien was “very pleased” with Barcelona’s form as they returned to action with a 4-0 win over Mallorca on Saturday. After Arturo Vidal’s opener, Lionel Messi set up Martin...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 Nigerian govt reveals new study to treat coronavirus patients - Black Berry Babes, 3 hours ago
2 Ibidunni Ighodalo’s Family Releases Statement Addressing Her Sudden Demise - The Herald, 3 hours ago
3 Wike hosts Obaseki in closed-door meeting - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
4 LASG seals 56 illegal structures in Ikoyi, Banana Island - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
5 Kwara discharges 10 COVID-19 patients - NNN, 4 hours ago
6 Reps committee urges contractor to deliver quality job - Velox News, 4 hours ago
7 Okebukola bemoans low varsity enrollment in agric courses - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
8 Ekiti collapsed bridge: Reps committee urges contractor to deliver quality job - NNN, 4 hours ago
9 Wike sympathises with Ameachi over death of elder brother - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
10 FG seals venue of Naira Marley's concert - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info