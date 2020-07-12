Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


See how Stefflon Don reacted after fan claims he has a picture of Burna Boy kissing another woman
News photo Laila Blog  - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog See how Stefflon Don reacted after fan claims he has a picture of Burna Boy kissing another woman Stephanie Allen, British rapper better known as Stefflon Don, has proven she taken no rubbish from anyone concerning her ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

See how Stefflon Don reacted after fan claims he has a picture of Burna Boy kissing another woman My Celebrity & I:
Stephanie Allen, British rapper better known as Stefflon Don, has proven she taken no rubbish from anyone concerning her boyfriend, Nigerian rapper, Burna Boy. A fan @Danny_walterr of Stefflon Don reacted to a post of hers asking her to follow him and ...
See how Stefflon Don reacted after fan claims he has a picture of Burna Boy kissing another woman Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog See how Stefflon Don reacted after fan claims he has a picture of Burna Boy kissing another woman Stephanie Allen, British rapper better known as Stefflon Don, has proven she taken no rubbish from anyone concerning her ...


   More Picks
1 South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa Reacts To Death Of Mandela’s Daughter, Zindzi - Naija Loaded, 1 hour ago
2 Nigerian man begin search for a rich companion for his mom who is in her 60s (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 “Solid Fighter” – Anthony Joshua Hails His Compatriot Kamaru Usman - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
4 Man's body found in a bush with his legs and hands tied (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Nigeria's First Grammar School Clocks 112, See Some Interesting Historical Facts About The School - Tori News, 2 hours ago
6 Four dead as fighting resumes on Azerbaijan-Armenia border - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 New photos and video of Razaq and Shade Okoya's family as they celebrate their daughter who was made Head Girl of her school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Conoil, Smart Products, Arbico, Sovereign Trust top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist - Ripples, 3 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Pastor Chris Okotie attacks Bill Gates - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
10 King Ladi Shares Loved-Up Video With His Girlfriend, Tacha - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info