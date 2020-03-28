

See how a couple and their guests observed social distancing at their wedding in Benue (photo) Linda Ikeji Blog - A LIB reader sent this photo showing how a couple and their guests observed social distancing during the couple's church wedding in Benue state today, March 28th. Benue state recorded its first case of Coronavirus today March 28th.



