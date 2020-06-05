Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
See the complete list of winners at the 2020 BET Awards
Niyi Daram
- The BET Awards, which honor Black excellence in entertainment and sports, held its first-ever virtual ceremony on Sunday night due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
Simone Biles was announced the BET 2020 sport women award winner via a virtual celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Yaba Left Online:
The annual BET Awards, which honor Black excellence in entertainment and sports, held its first-ever virtual ceremony last Sunday night due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Nigerian singer Burna Boy made the country proud as he won the 2020 BET best international act award.
GY Online NG:
Nigerian Afro-fusion music superstar Burna Boy known as African Giant supreme dominance in African continent continues as he will win the ” Best International Act ” category at this year edition of BET Awards 2020.
247 Naija Buzz:
Complete 2020 BET Awards Winners List – Congrats To Sha Sha, Burna Boy. Complete 2020 BET Awards Winners List – At the recently concluded virtually-produced...
Naija Olofofo:
Full List of Winners BET Awards 2020 It’s time for the 20th anniversary of the BET Awards. Hosted by Insecure star Amanda Seales, the show is being presented virtually due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
See the complete list of winners at the 2020 BET Awards The BET Awards, which honor Black excellence in entertainment and sports, held its first-ever virtual ceremony on Sunday night…
Navicorp:
Nigerian singer, Wizkid Wins Big at BET Awards as he wins BET HER awards alongside Beyoncé with the song ‘Brown skin girl’. BET took to their social media account with the full list of winners which also included our own Nigeria’s Burnaboy. Nigeria ...
The Genius Media:
The #BETAwards2020 has taken place with the complete list of #BETAwards 2020 Winners.
Within Nigeria:
The first-ever virtual ceremony of BET Awards, which honor Black excellence in entertainment and sports, held on Sunday night due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
Gistvile:
The BET Awards, which honor Black excellence in entertainment and sports, held its first-ever…
Sleek Gist:
For the first time ever, the BET Awards, which honor Black excellence in entertainment and sports, held its virtual ceremony ...
Luci Post:
The annual BET Awards, which honour Black excellence in entertainment and sports, held its first-ever virtual ceremony last Sunday night due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The event, which was hosted by former Real...
Naija on Point:
The 2020 BET Awards, honoring the best in music, movies, TV and more, are happening virtually this year — but the stars are still winning big! Sunday’s awards show was hosted by comedian and actress Amanda Seales, with performances from stars like ...
Phenomenal:
Last night marked the 20th annual BET Awards. The 2020 BET Awards, honoring the best in music, movies, TV and more, are happened virtually this year.
Naija Choice:
Full list of winners from the 2020 BET Awards held today. Winners in each category is printed in bold fonts. ALBUM OF THE YEAR Lizzo...
Jaguda.com:
The 20th edition of the BET Awards just ended some hours ago. It was a virtual ceremony because of the lockdown restriction on social gathering due to the Corona Virus pandemic.
Glamsquad Magazine:
Burna Boy is still winning big, and he is the winner of the BET Awards Best International Act category. The “African Giant” was nominated in the said category along with other international stars such as Innoss’B from DRC, SA singer Sho Madjozi, U.K.
Infotrust News:
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 2020 BET Awards held its first ever virtual ceremony on Sunday. The event hosted by former The Real co-host Amanda Seales honored Black excellence in entertainment and sports.
Naija Biz Com:
Fast raising Nigeria afrobeat singer, Burna Boy Wins BET Best International Act 2020 – See Full List Of Winners below.Full list of winners from the 2020 BET Awards held today. Winners in each category is printed in bold fonts.
