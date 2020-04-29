Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


See the giant asteroid 'half the size of Mount Everest' scientists say will fly by Earth today (photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A giant asteroid will fly close to earth on Wednesday morning (European time) but will not collide with earth according to the National Space Agency (NASA). The giant rock half the size of Mount Everest, is officially named 1998 OR2, and will fly by at ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Fani-Kayode pens emotional birthday message for daughter - PM News, 4 hours ago
2 774,000 Jobs: I ‘ll quit Buhari’s govt if… – Keyamo threatens - Blueprint, 4 hours ago
3 Men Caught In Alaba International Market Breaking Into Shops (Photos) - Reporters Wall, 4 hours ago
4 FG disburses N43,416bn to 24 states under SFTAS - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
5 Czech Govt. To Fund Projects To Counter Drought – Environment Minister - The Herald, 4 hours ago
6 Hundreds Of Moroccan Inmates Test Positive For Coranavirus - Tori News, 4 hours ago
7 Nigerian troops dislodge Boko Haram terrorists in North East – DHQ - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
8 COVID-19 patients responded positively to remdesivir, says maker - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
9 Nigerian Police arrest atheist for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad - Champion Newspapers, 4 hours ago
10 Breaking! Ebonyi Confirms Second Case of Coronavirus - NPO Reports, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info