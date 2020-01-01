Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
See video of Davido hanging out with the President of Ghana and wife
Pulse Nigeria
- Davido spotted chilling with the president of Ghana and his wife.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Too Xclusive:
Kizz Daniel performs at Davido’s “A Good Time With Davido” concert. After being blessed by an appearance by Davido at...
Information Nigeria:
A new video is currently circulating on social media claiming that popular Nigerian singer, David...
Olisa TV:
Afro-pop superstar, Davido was left stunned in Ghanaians as they reportedly snatch his wristwatch believed to worth $30,000 on his arrival in the West African country on Sunday. Reports say the singer’s wristwatch was snatched on the street of Accra, ...
360Nobs.com:
Zlatan seems to have upped his level a little as content from a new video of him and Davido suggest that the Zanku crooner has launched his own “Record Label”. Davido is currently in Ghana with his team and Zlatan is also with him.
The News Guru:
Nigerian singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has arrived Accra Ghana for a musical performance.
Gist Reel:
Nigerian afrobeats star Davido went crazy last night after realising his USD 30,000 wrist watch had been stolen. Davido arrived for AfroNation and he decided to party at Acetantra nightclub in Osu first.
Monte Oz Live:
One of Nigeria’s biggest music star, Davido in at the moment having a bad time in Ghana as part of the Year of Return celebrations, for his expensive wrist Rolex watch has been stolen.
Luci Post:
Nigerian Superstar, Davido got his wristwatch worth $300,000 snatched on the street of Accra when he went partying it Accra before his show at the AfroNation 2019. David arrived for AfroNation and he decided...
First Reports:
Davido is having a good time in Ghana as the Nigerian music icon has shared a short clip of himself with President Nana Akufo-Addo and the wife.
9ja News Arena:
Davido's Expensive Wristwatch Stolen In Ghana
Wotzup NG:
Davido’s $30,000 wristwatch – which is over ten million Naira – has allegedly been stolen in Ghana, while he was preparing for a show.
News of Africa:
Nigerian sensation and BET winning artiste Davido got the shock of his life after his watch valuing 30,000 US dollars went missing shortly after he arrived in Ghana. In a video sighted by www.ghanaweb.com fans are seen swarmed around Davido’s white ...
Edujandon:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, met behind closed doors with Dr Akinwunmi Adeshina, the President of the African Development Bank
More Picks
1
I’m still single – DJ Cuppy -
Am on Point TV,
2 hours ago
2
Buhari Vs Jonathan: How Ex-inec Chairman, Jega Saved Nigeria’s Democracy From Collapse – Garba Shehu -
Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
3
Malami Credits Buhari for Jonathan’s ‘Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015’ -
Signal,
2 hours ago
4
Dani Olmo wants Barcelona return ‘as soon as possible’ -
Today,
2 hours ago
5
Adeleke University Suspends Muslim Student For Not Attending School Chapel -
Titope Blog,
2 hours ago
6
Buhari’s Minister, George Akume Allegedly Verbally Attack TIV Monarch -
City People Magazine,
2 hours ago
7
AGF: We had right to hold Omoyele Sowore, Sambo Dasuki despite court orders -
Today,
2 hours ago
8
Kwara State Demolishes Bukola Saraki’s Ancestral Home -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
2 hours ago
9
Kwara govt destroys Saraki’s family property, Ile Arugbo -
Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
10
Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriquez lock lips together as they celebrate the New Year -
Aderonke Bamidele Blog,
2 hours ago
