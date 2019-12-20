

News at a Glance



Seinye Lulu-Briggs Allegedly Still Holds On To The Corpse of Late Billionaire Husband Linda Ikeji Blog - It is now almost a year after High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs passed on, yet he has not been buried.A court in Ghana yesterday adjourned till next week Monday (23rd December) the case on the release of his corpse.His family alleged that his body was ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



