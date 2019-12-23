Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell Says Senate Republicans Have Not Ruled Out Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial
The Nigeria Lawyer  - WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that Republicans were not opposed to hearing witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. “We haven’t ruled out witnesses,” McConnell said in an interview ...

3 hours ago
A senior White House official and leading Senate Republicans predicted at the weekend  that congressional Democrats would fail in their bid to force the Senate to summon witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial.
A seniorWhite Houseofficial and leadingSenate Republicanspredicted at the weekend that congressionalDemocratswould fail in their bid to force theSenateto summon witnesses inPresident Trump’simpeachment trial. Democratscountered by [...]
By Emmanuel Yashim A senior White House official and leading Senate Republicans predicted at the weekend  that congressional Democrats would fail in their bid to force the Senate to summon witnesses in President Trump’simpeachment trial.


