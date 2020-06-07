Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Senate President Lawan Says International Politics Is Reason Nigerian Govt Is Not Winning War Against Insecurity...
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog  - The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan says the failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to improve security, is because of international politics.

8 hours ago
Leadership:
President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has attributed the major challenges facing the country’s insecurity fight to international politics, which slow down efforts aimed at acquiring sophisticated weapons or defence equipment needed by the security ...
The Guardian:
President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has attributed the major security challenges facing the country to international politics, which he said was frustrating efforts
International politics frustrating Nigerian govt’s efforts to tackle insecurity —Lawan Ripples:
The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Sunday blamed international politics for the inability of the Nigerian military and other security outfits to effectively tackle the nation’s security challenges.
Global Upfront:
President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, says that international politics is the major hindrance to the inability of the Nigerian military and other security outfits to contain the disturbing nation’s insecurity including Boko HaramIslamic State in ...
The New Diplomat:
President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan has said international politics has continued to frustrate Nigeria’s effort to tackle insecurity.
Velox News:
Fred Itua, Abuja President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has attributed the challenges facing the country’s fight against terrorists and bandits to international politics.


