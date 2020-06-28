Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Senate President, Lawan denies receiving N-Power job slots
See Naija  - Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has refuted reports that he has been allocated N-Power recruitment slots by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management. Reports emerged from an online publication during the week suggesting that the ...

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Daily Times:
Abuja – The Office of the Senate President, has denied media reports that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, had allocated N-Power recruitment slots to the Senate President
News Diary Online:
The Office of the Senate President, has denied media reports that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, had allocated N-Power recruitment slots to [...]
Prompt News:
The Senate President has reacted to a publication purporting that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management allocated N-Power recruitment slots to the Senate [...]
News Break:
Senator Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President, has denied allegations that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management allocated N-Power recruitment slots to him.
Salone:
WIth reports reaching us, the Office of the Senate President has denied media reports that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, had allocated N-Power recruitment slots to the Senate President and other lawmakers.
Nigeria Breaking News:
The Senate President says his office has nothing to do with the purported slots.The Office of the Senate President, has denied media reports that the Read more
Abuja Reporters:
Sunday Aborisade, Abuja The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management did not allocate N-Power recruitment slots to him.
Anaedo Online:
President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan said on Saturday said that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management did not allocate N-Power recruitment slots to him.


