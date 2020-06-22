Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Senate President Threatens Security Chiefs Over Insecurity In Nigeria
News photo Naija News  - Lawan while speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting with the President noted that the service chiefs need to sit up or be fired.

8 hours ago
1 Schools reopening: Oyo commences training of teachers - Newzandar News, 53 mins ago
2 PDP Denies Endorsing Obaseki As Candidate For Edo Governorship Election - Western Post News, 1 hour ago
3 Nigeria Says West Africa Bloc Backing WTO Pick - IB Times AU - IB Times AU, 2 hours ago
4 APC not worried over Giadom’s letter to INEC, says Issa-Onilu - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
5 Ex-Edo speaker quits APC - Ripples, 2 hours ago
6 How my uncle who is a Boko Haram member raped me – Teenage girl - Top Naija, 2 hours ago
7 COVID-19: UK Govt Funds PCR Machine to Speed up NCDC Testing - Metro Watch, 2 hours ago
8 Lagos police command release official statement on the murder-suicide incident that happened in Lekki. See photo of the knives used in the murder - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Male worker found guilty of sexual assault ‘ll face dismissal – Ekiti govt. - News Diary Online, 2 hours ago
10 UTME: No uniform minimum score for admission into varsities, others ― JAMB - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
