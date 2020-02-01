

News at a Glance



Senate: With 85% VAT Revenue, States Have No Excuse Not to Pay Minimum Wage This Day - Sen. Adeola: N’Assembly has identified ways to block leakages to support budget implementation Why govt can’t stop fuel subsidy for now We are going to full privatisation of the power sector Chuks Okocha in Abuja Determined to make the 30,000 Minimum ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



