Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Senate holds public hearing on Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill
News Diary Online  - The Senate Committee, on Monday held public hearing on a bill that is aimed at prohibiting sexual harassment in tertiary institutions. Stakeholders, including students, Civil [...]

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Supreme Court decision on Bayelsa violates sanctity of ballot box – SAN - The Breaking Times, 5 hours ago
2 Meet The Aliu Family Of Doctors Where All 5 Sisters Are Medical Doctors (Photos) - Tori News, 5 hours ago
3 See The Face Of 50-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Defiling 9-Year-Old Girl In Delta - Tori News, 5 hours ago
4 Nigerian Man Arrested In India For Drug Trafficking - Tori News, 5 hours ago
5 Two Pregnant Women, Driver, 18 Passengers Escape Death In Delta - Tori News, 5 hours ago
6 Anxiety over long absence of Gov Ishaku from Taraba - Champion Newspapers, 5 hours ago
7 Photo+Video: Agba Jalingo Released From Custody After 174 Days In Detention - Tori News, 5 hours ago
8 Agba Jalingo regains freedom after 5 months in prison - Koko Level's Blog, 5 hours ago
9 See Photos Of Dilapidated Primary School In Kebbi Where Pupils Sit On Bare Floor To Learn - Tori News, 5 hours ago
10 Angry Father Allegedly Stabs Nurse Over Death Of His One Year Old Son In Delta - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info