Senate passes revised 2020 budget
The Guardian  - Nigeria senate on Thursday passed the revised 2020 budget of N10.8 trillion, only marginally lower than the record 10.59 trillion naira budget approved in December. The reduction in the budget cost is as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and oil ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Nigerian Senate passes N10.805trn revised 2020 budget News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time: 2The Nigerian Senate Thursday passed the N10.805trn revised 2020 budget at Plenary, the 11th day of June 2020 into law. The report of the Committee on Appropriations on the 2020 Appropriation Act (Amendment) Bill (SB. 425) was ...


