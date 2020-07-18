Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Senate recommends four-month ban for unruly VIPs at airports
News photo The Guardian  - The Nigerian Senate yesterday urged aviation authorities to blacklist Very Important Persons (VIPs) that are violating the COVID-19 safety and security protocol at airports by prescribing a four-month ban for such offenders.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

COVID-19: Senate Aviation Committee Chair Urges Full Enforcement Of Guidelines Leadership:
The chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation, Sen. Smart Adeyemi, yesterday called for the full enforcement of preventive measures for the COVID-19 for all airline passengers regardless of their social status.
COVID-19: Senate moots 4-month ban for VIPs who violate airport protocols Ripples:
A four-month ban targeted at VIPs known for violating government COVID-19 protocols at airports across the country is being mooted by the Nigerian Senate Committee on Aviation. This was revealed in a letter by the Chairman Senate Committee on Aviation; ...
Senate seeks four-month ban for VIPs flouting airport protocols Nigerian Eye:
The Senate Committee on Aviation has proposed a four-month ban for VIPs known for violating protocols at the airports.This request was contained in a letter by the Chairman Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi to the Minister of Aviation, ...


   More Picks
1 "I Wished My Mum Was Here" Lizzy Anjorin In Serious Tears As She Kneel Down To Thank Her Husband. (Photos) - Gboah, 1 hour ago
2 VIDEO: MceeDon – “The Best” « tooXclusive - Slayminded, 1 hour ago
3 Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant - Sahara Reporters, 2 hours ago
4 See The Multi-Millionaire Wedding Dress With Long Tail Lizzy Anjorin Made Herself And Rock That Got Nigerians Talking. (Photos) - Gboah, 2 hours ago
5 Video: Save us from illegal eviction, automobile technicians cry out to govt - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 NDDC: Ondo Youth dissociates from planned protest against Reps Committee Chair - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
7 Arotile: Group Urges Youths Not To Be Discouraged By Death Of NAF Pilot - Leadership, 4 hours ago
8 Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Chibok, Kill Three Farmers - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
9 Army officers, other perpetrators of Shia massacre risk death penalty, life jail— CSOs - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
10 Abia APC disassociates from suit against Buhari, Buni APC caretaker committee - The Nation, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info