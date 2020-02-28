

News at a Glance



Senator Abba Moro, Huriwa condemn attack on journalist in Abuja Daily Times - -SENATOR ABBA MORO CONDEMNS ATTACK ON AIDE, CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE ARREST, PROSECUTION OF PERPETRATORS The senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Abba Moro and the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, have called on the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



