

News at a Glance



Senator Boroffice: We’ll present joint flag bearer for APC primaries Today - Ahead of the October 10 Governorship election in Ondo state, the Senator representing Ondo North District, Prof Ajayi Boroffice, at the weekend said the Unity Group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) will present a consensus governorship ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



