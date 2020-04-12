Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Senator Dino Melaye organizes one-man Easter service at his residence (Video)
FL Vibe  - Senator Dino Melaye organizes one-man Easter service at his residence Nigerian politician, Dino Melaye has been spotted celebrating Easter in his own way. Dino Melaye decided not to be held back by the lockdown situation across...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Exclusive: 4 Major Issues Buhari Failed To Tell Nigerians In His Speech As He Extends Lockdown - Benco News, 4 hours ago
2 Blac Chyna’s mom Tokyo Toni acknowledged Tyga as ‘The Best so-inlaw,’ says her one wish is for him to reunite with her daughter - Koko Level's Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Medical Experts Confirm Democrats Have Developed Herd Immunity To Sexual Assault Allegations - ESUT Parrot, 4 hours ago
4 Rudy Giuliani rips ‘crooked old’ Joe Biden - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Abba Kyari’s Whereabouts In Lagos Is Personal To Him – Tony Momoh - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Ekiti Govt extends lockdown by 2 weeks, makes face mask compulsory - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
7 JUST IN | Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden for President - Signal, 5 hours ago
8 Buhari’s government is the virus destroying Nigeria - Omoyele Sowore - Nigeria Newspaper, 5 hours ago
9 Bayelsa: Kpodoh predicts @IamHSDickson’s victory at senatorial poll - Leaders NG, 5 hours ago
10 Lockdown Tragedy: Man Kills Wife With Fatal Blow In Ondo - Tori News, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info