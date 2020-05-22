

News at a Glance



Senator Hunkuyi, six others appeal suspension by PDP Ripples - The senator, who represented Kaduna North in the 8th Senate, Suleiman Hunkuyi has appealed his suspension by the Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Hunkuyi appealed his suspension alongside six other persons suspended with him.



News Credibility Score: 61%



