

News at a Glance



Senator Okorocha’s ‘My People, My People Road’ projects big scam – officials Today - The Directors of Administration and General Services of Oru East and Ideato South councils of Imo State, Mr Eustace Chidi Okere and Mrs Osuji Ngozi Chuks, have said that the ‘My People, My People Road’ projects initiated by former Governor Rochas ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



