

News at a Glance



Senator Shehu Sani predicts hard time for Nigerians in 2020 Nigerian Eye - Former Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eight assembly, Shehu Sani has said that, Nigerians will suffer more under President Muhammadu Buhari led government in 2020 and beyond.Senator Sani said, even if the present government is given ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



