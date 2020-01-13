Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Senator calls for sack of Customs boss, Hameed Ali over alleged fraud, incompetence
Daily Nigerian  - The vice chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, Francis Fadahunsi, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, over alleged fraud and incompetence in the service.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


