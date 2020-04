News at a Glance



Senior Advocate Among 13 Nigerians Who Died of COVID-19 in UK, US – Diaspora Commission Reveals DNL Legal and Style - The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has revealed the identities of 13 Nigerians who died of coronavirus (COVID-19). In a video, the NIDCOM disclosed that the Nigerians were among those who lost their lives to the COVID-19 battle in the United ...



